VIDEO: Watch highlights of Medeama's 2-1 defeat against D.C United in Washington 

Medeama faced a 2-1 defeat in their international friendly match against DC United on Saturday at the Audi Field in Washington.

The occasion was more than just a football game; it was part of the celebration of African culture in Washington, D.C. Before kickoff, the Ghanaian national anthem was sung at the stadium.

The game saw D.C United's assistant coach, Frédéric Brillant, take charge, following the club's recent parting of ways with head coach Wayne Rooney.

Under Brillant's leadership, D.C United made a bright start, securing an early lead that they held onto, entering halftime with a 1-0 advantage.

The Ghanaian champions came back from the break with determination and managed to equalise through Nurudeen Abdulai. However, D.C United ultimately clinched victory with another goal.