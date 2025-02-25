GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch highlights of Medeama’s shock FA Cup exit at the hands of PAC Academy

Published on: 25 February 2025
PAC Academy pulled off a stunning upset in the MTN FA Cup, eliminating former champions Medeama with a 4-2 penalty shootout win at the Tarkwa TNA Stadium on Sunday. 

The Ghana Premier League side was expected to progress but struggled against the determined second-tier team, with the match ending 1-1 in regulation time.

Medeama failed to make their experience count, missing key chances before falling short in the shootout.

PAC Academy held their nerve, converting all four penalties while Medeama missed twice.

The victory secures PAC Academy’s place in the quarter-finals, continuing their remarkable run in the competition.

See highlights of the game below

