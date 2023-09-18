VIDEO: Watch highlights of Medeama's victory over Horoya in CAF CL

Medeama will be disappointed to have conceded a late goal as they were on course for a comprehensive victory in the first leg of their CAF Champions League playoff tie against Guinean giants Horoya.

The Ghanaian champions were on the brink of a brilliant 3-0 result in Cape Coast before the visitors secured an away goal that could prove crucial in the second leg in two weeks.

After a goalless first half, Medeama came into the second half with determination. They dominated and created better chances, scoring three goals, including a stunning strike by Kofi Asmah.

Just two minutes into the second half, Nana Kofi Babil gave the Mauve and Yellows a deserved lead, and the second goal arrived in the 65th minute, courtesy of Nurudeen Abdulai.

With a 3-0 lead, the stadium was absolutely rocking, but Horoya seized their moment and scored in the 89th minute.

Medeama will now travel to Conakry with the task of defending well to come out unscathed. They have a two-goal margin to protect and aim to make history by reaching the CAF Champions League group stage for the first time.

