Published on: 23 June 2022
VIDEO: Watch highlights of Paul Pogba’s football match with celebrities in Guinea

France World Cup winner, Paul Pogba played a football match with some stars in his native country Guinea at the General Lasana Conte Stadium on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

The match featured stars like former football stars like El Hadji Diouf, Aristide Bance, Pascal Feindouno, Emmanuel Eboue, Emmanuel Adebayor and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Global Celebrated musician Akon and Guinea star musician Grand P also played the match and scored goals in the match.

Over 40,000 fans thronged the stadium in their numbers to watch the Manchester United midfielder in action.

Pogba came on as a substitute in the match and hilariously missed a penalty.

Guinea military President Mamady Doumbouya was also at the stadium to watch the match.

Watch highlights of the match below

