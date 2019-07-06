Video: Watch highlights of Senegal defeating Uganda to reach AFCON quarter-finals

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 06 July 2019
Sadio Mane is playing at his second Africa Cup of Nations tournament after missing the 2015 edition through injury

Watch video highlights of Sadio Mane scoring the winner before missing another penalty as Senegal beat Uganda in Cairo to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals on Friday.

Liverpool's Mane produced a clinical low finish then won a penalty after being fouled by keeper Denis Onyango, who had already been booked.

Mane, who had missed from the spot in the previous game against Kenya, was denied after the referee opted against sending the keeper off. Senegal, who are seeking a first Africa Cup of Nations triumph, will meet Benin, surprise winners over Morocco, in the last eight in Cairo on 10 July.

Watch the video highlights below

