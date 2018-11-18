VIDEO: Watch highlights of the Black Queens 1-0 victory over Algeria in AWCON 2018 opener

Host nation Ghana won the opening match of this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations when beating Algeria 1-0 in Accra.

The Black Queens took the lead in the twelfth minute as Gladys Amfobea pounced upon a defensive error to fire home a fierce shot.

Algeria settled after the goal and began to push forward but were restricted to long-range efforts and set-pieces that never really threatened an equaliser.

Ghana, who are seeking a first title after being runners-up three times, meet Mali in Group A on Wednesday, when Algeria face Cameroon.

Below is the highlights of the match