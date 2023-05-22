VIDEO: Watch how Asante Kotoko beat Kotoku Royals 3-1

Cameroonian striker Georges Mfegue inspired Asante Kotoko to a resounding 3-1 victory over the relegated side, Kotoku Royals in an electrifying matchday 31 clash of the Ghana Premier League.

Sarfo Taylor set up Mfegue to slot home the opening goal in the 7th minute.

Sarfo Taylor got his second assist when he lofted the ball to Mfegue who hit a volley to score the second goal for Asante Kotoko in the game.

The hosts managed to pull one back in the 35th minute through Richard Djiku flying header.

Two minutes into the second half, Rocky Dwamena scored the third goal to dash Kotoku Royals' hopes of getting back in the game.

Kotoku Royals were reduced to 10 men after Fawaz Ali fouled Richmond Lamptey in added time.

Watch the match highlights below