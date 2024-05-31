VIDEO: Watch how Black Stars players arrived in camp ahead of Mali and CAR clash

Players of the Black Stars arrived in camp in style as preparations begin ahead of the World Cup qualifiers next week.

Several players including West Ham United ace Mohammed Kudus and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew reported early at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion and Cagliari's Ibrahim Sulemana, who received their maiden call-ups have also arrived for the two matches.

In the absence of Andre Ayew, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will captain the team.

The Black Stars will begin training on Friday at the University of Ghana stadium in Legon. The team will leave for Bamako after five days of training in Ghana for the match against Mali on June 6.

Ghana will return to Kumasi for the second match against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

