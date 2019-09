Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban scored his first Turkish Super Lig goal of the season as Trabzonspor earned a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce on Sunday.

Ekuban netted the equalizer for the visitors in the 28th minute.

This was after Trabzonspor had conceded a 17th minute goal from Garry Rodrigues.

Ekuban, 25, has already found the back of the net four times in the UEFA Europa League including the hat-trick against AEK Athens.