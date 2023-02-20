VIDEO: Watch how Christian Atsu's mortal remains arrived in Ghana 

Christian Atsu's mortal remains touched down in Ghana via Turkish Airlines at 7;30pm at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday.

The former Newcastle United and FC Porto winger lost his life on February 6, 2023 in the Turkey and Syria earthquake which struck some two weeks ago.

Atsu is one of over 45,000 people reported to have died in the devastating earthquakes that struck two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old went missing after the incident, and his body was later pulled out of the rubble after 12 days of searching by the rescue team.

On Saturday, his agent, Nana Secheree, announced the sudden death of the generous footballer to the world, which has gained massive attention with political leaders, institutions, players, and loved ones among others paying their last respect to the former Black Stars midfielder.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly, Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning."

"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones." I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

"I ask that while we make the necessary arrangements, everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time."

Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in the country yesterday, with plans and preparations for his burial set to be communicated by the family in due course.