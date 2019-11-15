VIDEO: Watch how Ghana cruise past South Africa in AFCON 2021 qualifier opener

Teen sensation Mohammed Kudus scored on his senior national team debut as the Black Stars of Ghana strolled to a comfortable win against South Africa in the 2021 Nations Cup qualifier.

Thomas Partey had given the Black Stars the lead in the 35th minute after his strike deflected off a South African defender to send Ghana into the half with the lead.

The four times African champions returned from the break needing another goal to ensure all three points is grabbed.

But the West Africans had to wait until the 80th minute, when FC Nordsjaelland youngster Kudus Mohammed ferociously blasted into the roof of the net for the second goal.

