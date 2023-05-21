GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch how Hearts of Oak lost by 5-1 to Medeama SC

Published on: 21 May 2023
Medeama SC produced a five-star performance to defeat Accra Hearts of Oak by 5-1 to become the new league leaders in the Ghana Premier League.

Derrick Fordjour scored the first goal for Medeama in the 17th minute with a sublime strike.

Hearts of Oak responded in the 31st minute when Salifu Ibrahim scored a penalty after Caleb Amankwah was brought down in the box.

Caleb Amankwah brought down his marker in the box in the 33rd minute and Medeama restored their lead through Vincent Atinga who scored from the spot.

Medeama scored their third goal after Derrick Fordjour went past his marker and sent a pass to Jonathan Sowah to score.

The visitors got their fourth goal in the 84th minute when the man from Teshie, Jonathan Sowah scored his second goal in the game.

Three minutes later, Kwasi Donsu scored Medeama's 5th goal in the game with ease.

 

Watch highlights of the game below

https://youtu.be/jUBfShrLTE8

 

