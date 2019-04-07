VIDEO: Watch how Karela United beat Hearts of Oak 1-0 in Special Competition

Hearts of Oak suffered their second straight defeat in the Special Competition after a 1-0 reverse at Karela United on Sunday.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor's 42nd minute goal separated the two sides in a fiercely contested encounter.

The home side began the game on a high tempo, applying early pressure on the Phobians and nearly fetched the opener in the 11th minute.

Richmond Ayi saved from a fine effort from Karela.

Hearts striker Joseph Esso could have opened the scoring in the 20th minute after a brilliant moment of football for the travelling side.

Esso, who missed minutes earlier turned provider but Daniel Kodie wasted the chance.

It was end to end action, with Karela pushing to break the deadlock, but the impressive Richmond Ayi made another spectacular save.