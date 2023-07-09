VIDEO: Watch Ibrahim Sadiq's goal for BK Hacken against AIK Stockholm

On his comeback from injury, Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq scored the game-winning goal for his team against AIK on Saturday evening in Sweden's Allsvenskan.

The forward was sidelined two months ago, but he returned to the Swedish champions like he never left with a mouth-watering performance.

He played the whole 90-minute encounter but was taken off a minute into the extra time period and was replaced by Nigerian Franklin Uchenna.

Mads Dohr Thychosen scored the opening goal of the game, putting the hosts up 1-0 37 minutes into the game.

Watch the video of the goal below