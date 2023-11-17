GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch Inaki Williams 95th minute winner for Ghana against Madagascar

Published on: 17 November 2023
Atletico Bilbao's Inaki Williams marked a pivotal moment in his international career by breaking his goal-scoring drought for the Black Stars in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The 29-year-old forward had gone seven appearances without a goal or assist since his debut for the Ghana national team in November 2022, just ahead of the World Cup campaign.

Williams appeared to have broken the dry spell in the first half, only for the goal to be disallowed due to an offside call.

In what could be considered one of his standout performances for the Black Stars, Inaki Williams eventually found the back of the net, putting an end to his goal-scoring struggles.

With this breakthrough, Ghana anticipates heightened momentum as they prepare to face Comoros in the upcoming match, the second fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers group stage.

Ghana will play against Comoros in their next game in the second group game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

