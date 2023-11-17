VIDEO: Watch Inaki Williams 95th minute winner for Ghana against Madagascar

Atletico Bilbao's Inaki Williams marked a pivotal moment in his international career by breaking his goal-scoring drought for the Black Stars in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The 29-year-old forward had gone seven appearances without a goal or assist since his debut for the Ghana national team in November 2022, just ahead of the World Cup campaign.

Williams appeared to have broken the dry spell in the first half, only for the goal to be disallowed due to an offside call.

In what could be considered one of his standout performances for the Black Stars, Inaki Williams eventually found the back of the net, putting an end to his goal-scoring struggles.

With this breakthrough, Ghana anticipates heightened momentum as they prepare to face Comoros in the upcoming match, the second fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers group stage.

What a way to get your first Ghana goal. Iñaki Williams with the last kick of the game wins it for the Black Stars. Look at that cross from Gideon Mensah ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZnZkKYKdGl — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 17, 2023

