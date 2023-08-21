GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch Inaki Williams' cracking first goal of the season in Athletic Club's win over Osasuna

Published on: 21 August 2023
Black Stars striker Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams displayed an excellent performance as they propelled Athletic Bilbao to their first win of the 2023/24 La Liga season.

The brothers were names in the starting line-up in their trip to Osasuna as they strived to bounce back from a home defeat to Real Madrid in their season opener.

The Lions didn't waste time in getting their first goal as Nico Willimas provided two assists which resulted in a 2-0 win for Bilbao.

Nico Williams swung in a great cross from the left flank which his brother Inaki converted nicely on the 11th minute mark.

Nico Williams again found Gorka Guruzeta with another good cross which led to an early comfortable lead for Bilbao who eventually secured their maiden win of the season.

Inaki and Nico lasted 84 and 65 minutes respectively while proving how essential they are to the Spanish team.

Watch video below:

 

