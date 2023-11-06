VIDEO: Watch Inaki Williams fifth goal of the season for Athletic Bilbao in Villarreal win

Ghana forward Inaki Williams made a significant impact for Athletic Bilbao in their recent La Liga win over Villarreal on Sunday evening.

The Black Stars attacker was featured in the starting lineup for Ernesto Valverde's team, forming a formidable attacking duo alongside his brother Nico Williams.

Athletic Bilbao swiftly took control of the match, with Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta opening the scoring just two minutes into the game, assisted by Nico Williams. The Spain international extended the lead with his goal 20 minutes later, putting the team 2-0 ahead.

Inaki, following his younger brother's goal, added a third to the scoreline after 30 minutes, courtesy of Oihan Sancet's pass, delighting the Athletic fans as they headed into halftime with a comfortable lead.

Inaki Williams received cheers from the crowd as he was substituted in the 86th minute of the encounter. Despite a late rally by Villarreal, with goals from Gerard Moreno and Alexander Sorloth in two minutes, Athletic Bilbao managed to maintain their lead and secure all three points.

Inaki's goal in this match takes his tally to five goals in the Spanish top-flight this season, putting him on par with Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.

Watch video of Inaki Williams' goal