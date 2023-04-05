VIDEO: Watch Inaki Williams goal against Osasuna in Copa del Rey semis

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams scored for the first time in 24 games in the second leg of the Copa del Rey against Osasuna on Tuesday.

Osasuna had the advantage ahead of the following their 1-0 victory in the first leg a month ago which left Athletic Bilbao under pressure to deliver.

Williams came to the rescue with a superb goal to put his team in front at the Estadio San Mamés, while leveling the tie.

The 28-year-old pounced on a lose ball and struck into the roof of the net to complete a diligent corner kick in the 33rd minute.

The Black Stars attacker could have gotten more but ended up striking well allowing the game to travel into extra time.

Osasuna's Pablo Ibanez came through with the games equaliser in the 116th minute and as a result matched his team to the final with a 2-1 aggregate score line.

Watch the goal below:

https://twitter.com/JoySportsGH/status/1643342504983404544?s=20