VIDEO: Watch Inaki Williams' goal for Athletic Bilbao in victory over Celta Vigo

Ghana forward Inaki Williams made a significant impact as Athletic Bilbao secured a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo in a La Liga clash.

The 28-year-old played a key role in Bilbao's success, finding the back of the net and playing for 83 minutes.

Williams wasted no time in making his mark, opening the scoring just five minutes into the game.

He capitalised on a pass from Oscar de Marcos to give Bilbao an early lead. With this goal, the home team headed into halftime with a one-goal advantage.

Celta Vigo, however, fought back in the second half and equalized through Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 50th minute.

Nonetheless, Bilbao quickly responded, with Ale Berenguer finding the net just four minutes later to secure the victory for the home side at the San Mames stadium.

With this latest goal, Inaki Williams has now reached a total of 10 La Liga goals in 33 appearances, along with three assists.

