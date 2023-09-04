VIDEO: Watch Inform Ghanaian youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe's third goal in four games for Dundee United 

Ghanaian youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe is having a good season with Scottish side Dundee United.
The former Asante Kotoko play marker was once again on the scoresheet in Dundee United’s 2-0 win over Airdrie at Tannadice Park on Saturday.
The Ghana youth international opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a curling effort which ended a well-worked move.
Cudjoe has now scored three goals in four matches with two assists and two man-of-the-match awards.
Dundee United confirmed victory with the second goal in stoppage time after Kai Fotheringham pounced on a mistake from Joshua Rae to punish the visitors.
3️⃣ goals in 4️⃣ #cinchChamp starts for @CudjoeAnim 🇬🇭#UTDAIR | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/Lr8uYcFGmV
— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 3, 2023