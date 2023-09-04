GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Watch Inform Ghanaian youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe's third goal in four games for Dundee United 

Published on: 04 September 2023
VIDEO: Watch Inform Ghanaian youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe's third goal in four games for Dundee United 
Matthew Cudjoe scored the opener for Dundee United.

Ghanaian youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe is having a good season with Scottish side Dundee United.

The former Asante Kotoko play marker was once again on the scoresheet in Dundee United’s 2-0 win over Airdrie at Tannadice Park on Saturday.

The Ghana youth international opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a curling effort which ended a well-worked move.

Cudjoe has now scored three goals in four matches with two assists and two man-of-the-match awards.

Dundee United confirmed victory with the second goal in stoppage time after Kai Fotheringham pounced on a mistake from Joshua Rae to punish the visitors.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more