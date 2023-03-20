VIDEO: Watch Isaac Cofie's goal in Sivasspor's crucial home win over Ankaragucu

Sivasspor midfielder Isaac Cofie delivered an outstanding performance on Sunday during their 2-0 victory over Ankaragucu in the 25th round of the Turkey Superlig.

Cofie demonstrated his prowess by scoring a magnificent header in the 23rd minute from a cross by teammate Samu Saiz, putting Sivasspor in the lead and building momentum for the crucial home win.

The match was a back-and-forth battle, but Samu Saiz ultimately sealed the victory for Sivasspor by converting a penalty kick in the 77th minute, after an Ankaragucu player handled the ball.

The victory is a much-needed boost for Sivasspor, who were recently eliminated from the Europa Conference League by Fiorentina. It marks their first victory in five games across all competitions and will undoubtedly boost the players' morale and confidence.

Isaac Cofie played the entire 90 minutes, completing 84% (26/31) of his passes and making three clearances, two blocks, and two interceptions. He has now scored two goals in ten appearances for Sivasspor.