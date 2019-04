Ghana defender John Boye joined his Metz teammates to celebrate their return to the French Ligue 1 following a 2-1 victory over Red Star on Friday night.

Boye played an important role in the match as he provided the assist for Opa Nguette to score the winning goal in the 90th minute.

The towering guardsman has been ever-present for the Maroons since joining on a free transfer from Turkish side Sviasspor in the summer.

He has made an impressive 33 appearances for the side.