Striker Jordan Ayew rescued Crystal Palace by scoring the equalizer in their come-from-behind 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

The Ghana international headed a James McArthur cross from the left to draw the Eagles level at 2-2.

Arsenal took an early two-zero lead by the 9th minute with goals from Sokratis and David Luiz.

Crystal Palace pulled one back from the spot through Luka Milivojevic.

Watch Jordan Ayew's goal for Crystal Palace:

