VIDEO: Watch Joseph Aidoo's last-gasp winner for Celta Vigo against Elche

Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo was the difference when Celta Vigo recorded a late win over Elche in the Spanish Primera La Liga on Wednesday night in a crunchy game.

Celta secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against bottom-placed Elche at the Estadio de Balaidos to end their run of four matches without a win.

Aidoo scored a last-gasp goal to ensure all three maximum points of the match remained in Vigo and to extend their advantage from the drop zone to nine points.

Celta are placed 12th on the La Liga standings with 39 points from 31 matches while Elche could be relegated in the next round of matches.

Aidoo dived to head home a cross from Argentinian midfielder Franco Cervi to give his side a well-deserved victory, having dominated the entire second half of the match.

