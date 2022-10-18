GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 18 October 2022
VIDEO: Watch  Joseph Amuzu scores a stunning goal for Mechelen against Lyra-Lierse

Ghanaian youngster Joseph Amuzu scored a beautiful goal for Mechelen U23 side against Lyra-Lierse in the second division.

Amuzu's goal was not enough as Mechelen lost the game 3-2 at the AFAS Stadium.

The youngster follows in the footsteps of his senior brother Francis Amuzu who plays for Anderlecht.

Watch the goal below:

 

 

