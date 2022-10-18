VIDEO: Watch  Joseph Amuzu scores a stunning goal for Mechelen against Lyra-Lierse

Ghanaian youngster Joseph Amuzu scored a beautiful goal for Mechelen U23 side against Lyra-Lierse in the second division.
Amuzu's goal was not enough as Mechelen lost the game 3-2 at the AFAS Stadium.
The youngster follows in the footsteps of his senior brother Francis Amuzu who plays for Anderlecht.
Watch the goal below:
𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐀𝐏 I Jojo Amuzu toverde dit weekend deze knal uit zijn sloffen 😍
Het leverde jammer genoeg geen punten op voor onze U23.
Bekijk de hele samenvatting van Jong KV Mechelen tegen Lyra-Lierse op YouTube 👉 https://t.co/zAx1Xo2cRE#trotsoponzekleuren #kvmechelenjeugd pic.twitter.com/XdqL3ktPJM
— KV Mechelen (@kvmechelen) October 18, 2022