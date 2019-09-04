VIDEO: Watch Juliet Acheampong's screamer for Black Queens in win over Gabon

Black Queens midfielder Juliet Acheampong scored a thunderous goal as Ghana beat Gabon 2-0 in Accra to reach the next round of the Tokyo 2022 Olympic Games qualifier.

Acheampong unleashed a thunderbolt from 20 yards which flew like a rocket into the net to double the lead.

Captain Portia Boakye opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

Ghana will face either Kenya or Malawi in the next round of the qualifiers.