VIDEO: Watch Kamal Sowah's debut goal for Standard Liege against Eupen

Ghana forward Kamal Sowah scored his first goal for his new club Standard Liege against Eupen in the Belgium league on Sunday.

In his first start for Liege, Sowah helped his team secure a 3-1 victory over Eupen at the Kehrwegstadion.

Wilfried Kanga scored the first goal for Liege before the end of the first half, capitalizing on a huge mistake by the opponent and striking the ball into the bottom left corner.

Hayao Kawabe doubled the lead with his goal before the half-time break.

In the 75th minute, Kamal Sowah sealed the win for Liege with a nice finish.

The Ghanaian brilliantly darted into the box to latch on to a cross and buried the ball into the bottom right corner.

Watch the goal below: