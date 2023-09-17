GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Watch Kamal Sowah's debut goal for Standard Liege against Eupen

Published on: 17 September 2023
VIDEO: Watch Kamal Sowah's debut goal for Standard Liege against Eupen

Ghana forward Kamal Sowah scored his first goal for his new club Standard Liege against Eupen in the Belgium league on Sunday.

In his first start for Liege, Sowah helped his team secure a 3-1 victory over Eupen at the Kehrwegstadion.

Wilfried Kanga scored the first goal for Liege before the end of the first half, capitalizing on a huge mistake by the opponent and striking the ball into the bottom left corner.

Hayao Kawabe doubled the lead with his goal before the half-time break.

In the 75th minute, Kamal Sowah sealed the win for Liege with a nice finish.

The Ghanaian brilliantly darted into the box to latch on to a cross and buried the ball into the bottom right corner.

Watch the goal below:

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more