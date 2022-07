Kasim Adams impressed on his FC Basel debut was picked up the man of the match award.

The Ghanaian defender arrived in Switzerland last week and made his debut on Sunday against Servette FC in a 1-1 stalemate.

Adams was on the field throughout the game. According to Fotmob, he made one chance, one shot was blocked, two clearances, and two interceptions.

The 27-year-old joined FC Basel on loan from Hoffenheim in Germany, with the option of making the move permanent.