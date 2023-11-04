VIDEO: Watch Kingsley Schindler's stunning winner for Samsuspor against Hatayspor

Black Stars wing-back, Kingsley Schindler was the hero for Samasupor after climbing off the bench to score the a late winner against Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The German-born Ghanaian fired home with virtually the last kick of the game as Samsupor completed a second-half comeback.

The visitors got off to a bright start after Didier Lamkel Ze gave them the lead just before half-time, finishing off a clever pass from Rigoberto Rivas.

However, the host responded with 13 minutes to end the game through Ercan Kara.

Schindler replaced Mickael Tirpan in the 73rd minute and the move proved to be a masterclass after the winger finished off Moryke Fofana's assist in the 110th minute of the match.

It was the Ghana international's first goal for the club since moving Turkey in the summer transfer window.

Schindler has scored a goal in seven league games for Samsuspor.

Watch video below: