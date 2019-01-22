VIDEO: Watch Kwabena Owusu's brilliant strike for CF Salmantino in victory over SD Ponferradina

Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu netted the only goal for CF Salmantino as they defeated SD Ponferradina in the Spanish Segunda Disivion B.

The Salamanca-based side went in the match with the hope of returning to winning ways following their 2-1 home loss against league leaders Fuenlabrada.

Antonio Calderon's side were handed a dream start to game after Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu put them ahead on the 10th minute mark.

The hosts came back strongly in the strongly in the second stanza of the game but could not find the equalizer as Salmantino run away with the maximum points.

Owusu, who is the 4th best striker in the league with nine goals, was substituted in the 48th minute due to injury.

Watch the goal below:

Os dejamos el gol de @OwusuKwabena97 para darle la victoria al @SalamancaCFUDS frente a la @SDP_1922 en el Toralín pic.twitter.com/M5IBmLnHO2 — World Factory Player (@FactoryPlayers) January 21, 2019

The win moved Salmantino to 13th on the log with 25 points after 21 games.