VIDEO: Watch Kwadwo Opoku Mahala’s stunning goal in CF Montreal's draw with FC Cincinnati

Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Opoku Mahala was on target for CF Montreal as they drew 1-1 with FC Cincinnati in the Major League Soccer.

The 22-year-old who made his 22nd league appearance for the Canadian outfit displayed an outstanding performance and capped it with a great goal.

Despite creating scoring opportunities, both teams could not break the deadlock in the first half, and it ended in a scoreless draw.

However, the Ghanaian forward rose to the occasion by opening the scoring with a stunning striker in the 53rd minute from outside of the box to give his team the lead.

His striker which kept FC Montreal in a bit of comfort was however not enough to secure all three points as Argentine international Luciano Acosta restored parity in stoppage time for FC Cincinnati.

Opoku Mahala has now scored three goals in seven appearances for Montreal in the MLS this season.

Watch the goal below