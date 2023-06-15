VIDEO: Watch Lawrence Ati Zigi's incredible skills during Black Stars training session

Ghana goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi displayed exceptional skills in front of teammates during their training at the Accra Sports stadium ahead of their clash against Madagascar.

Ati-Zigi who has been Ghana's number one since the 2022 World Cup was invited as one of Ghana's three shot-stoppers and has been fully involved in the team's training session.

However, a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Black Stars showcasing the St. Gallen netminder's ball-juggling skills has sparked interesting comments on social media.

The goalkeeper's skills gave the impression of a multitalented player as he juggled the ball with both feet in the midst of some teammates including Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey who equally appreciated his skills while passing jovial comments.

https://twitter.com/GhanaBlackstars/status/1669083496374050817?s=20

If Ghana's recent matches are anything to go by, Lawrence Ati Zigi will be expected to remain in post for the clash against Madagascar as Ghana aims to secure a place in the next AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana have eight points from four games and are a win away from qualifying. Meanwhile, it would be over for Madagascar if they lose.