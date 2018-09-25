VIDEO: Watch Majeed Ashimeru's debut goal for FC St Gallen in Swiss Cup win

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru opened his goal account at FC St. Gallen on Sunday when they thumped lower-tier FC Muri 7-0 in the Swiss Cup.
Ashimeru scored his side's fourth goal in the 34th minute.
FC St. Gallen progress to the round of 16 with the emphatic victory.
It is the 20-year-old's first competitive goal for the club since he joined on loan from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer.
Ashimeru has been key for St Gallen since joining them
