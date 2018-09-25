GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch Majeed Ashimeru's debut goal for FC St Gallen in Swiss Cup win

Published on: 25 September 2018
VIDEO: Watch Majeed Ashimeru's debut goal for FC St Gallen in Swiss Cup win
Majeed Ashimeru

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru opened his goal account at FC St. Gallen on Sunday when they thumped lower-tier FC Muri 7-0 in the Swiss Cup.

Ashimeru scored his side's fourth goal in the 34th minute.

FC St. Gallen progress to the round of 16 with the emphatic victory.

It is the 20-year-old's first competitive goal for the club since he joined on loan from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer.

Ashimeru has been key for St Gallen since joining them

 

 

