VIDEO: Watch Maxwell Baakoh's spectacular long-range strike for USM Khenchela in Algerian league

In a thrilling Algerian Ligue 1 encounter on Friday, former Kotoko midfielder Maxwell Baakoh showcased his prowess by delivering a remarkable performance for USM Khenchela, securing a triumphant win against MC El Bayadh.

The highly anticipated clash saw Baakoh's standout performance, becoming the focal point for the home side. Despite an initial lead secured by Ilyes Yaiche in the 11th minute, Baakoh stole the spotlight with a crucial goal in added time, sealing a 2-0 victory for USM Khenchela.

This exceptional display has elevated USM Khenchela to the seventh position on the league table, amassing 13 points after nine games. Meanwhile, MC El Bayadh holds the third position with 14 points after an equal number of matches.

Looking ahead, USM Khenchela is gearing up for a challenging away match against league leaders MC Alger scheduled for December 16th. Simultaneously, MC El Bayadh is set to face USM Alger at home on December 15th.

Maxwell Baakoh's stellar contribution not only secured a vital victory for USM Khenchela but also underscored his impact in the Algerian Ligue 1. Fans and football enthusiasts can anticipate more exciting performances as the league season unfolds. Stay tuned for updates on Baakoh and USM Khenchela's journey in the Algerian league.

Watch Maxwell Baakoh's stunning goal below