VIDEO: Watch Medeama's 2-0 win over Accra Lions in Ghana Premier League

Vincent Atingah scored twice from the spot-kick as Medeama recorded a 2-0 win over Accra Lions on Sunday in the first match of the post-David Duncan era.

Atingah scored in each half to propel the Mauve and Yellow to their first home win since their 3-2 comeback win over Real Tamale United back in September.

Duncan left his role on mutual ground after a difficult start to life in Tarkwa.

He supervised three wins, four defeats and two draws to bring the curtain on a rather short stint in the mining town.

New head coach Umar Rabi made changes to his starting X1 from the side 1-1 draw at Karela United in the Ghana FA Cup.

Fatawu Sulemana was drafted into the left-back role while captain Kwasi Donsu took the place of Joseph Tetteh Zutah.

It was a game of two halves as the young visitors gave a good account of themselves at the Akoon Community Park.

Atingah again converted from the spot kick after winger Theophilus Anoobah was adjudged to have been fouled in the box.

He stepped up and displaced goalkeepers Andrews Owusu.

Medeama have jumped to 7th on the table with 14 points, two less than fifth-placed Accra Lions.