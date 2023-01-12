GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 12 January 2023
VIDEO: Watch Medeama's home win over Nsoatreman in Ghana Premier League

Jonathan Sowah made an immediate impact on his Medeama debut, scoring to help the club secure a 2-0 win over Nsoatreman in the Ghana Premier League on Thursday.

In an explosive counterattack, the 24-year-old connected beautifully from Joshua Agyemang's sleek pass to put the home side two goals up.

Midfield maestro Kwasi Donsu scored with a tweaked header from Kwadwo Amoako's in-swinger in the 40th minute.

Jonathan Sowah, who replaced Ansu Kofi Patric, justified his selection with his first goal for the Mauve and Yellow to seal victory at Akoon Park.

