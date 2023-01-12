VIDEO: Watch Medeama's home win over Nsoatreman in Ghana Premier League

Jonathan Sowah made an immediate impact on his Medeama debut, scoring to help the club secure a 2-0 win over Nsoatreman in the Ghana Premier League on Thursday.

In an explosive counterattack, the 24-year-old connected beautifully from Joshua Agyemang's sleek pass to put the home side two goals up.

Midfield maestro Kwasi Donsu scored with a tweaked header from Kwadwo Amoako's in-swinger in the 40th minute.

Jonathan Sowah, who replaced Ansu Kofi Patric, justified his selection with his first goal for the Mauve and Yellow to seal victory at Akoon Park.

Watch highlights of the match