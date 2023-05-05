GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch Michael Baidoo's goal and delightful assist in Elfsborg's big win against Halmstads

Published on: 05 May 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo scored a stunning and provided an assist of the season contender as IF Elfsborg thrashed Halmstads in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Wednesday night.

The former Black Satellites player scored the leveller in the 6-1 win after firing home from inside the box. He then turned provider for the third after magically back-heeling the ball to Jeppe Okkels.

 

The visitors struck first in the round 6 match through forward Viktor Granath four minutes from the break.

Baidoo got the equaliser for the home from close range ten minutes into the second half.

Elfsborg took the lead in the match for the first time a minute later with a goal from midfielder Noah Soderberg.

The Ghanaian youngster was the provider for the third goal when he set up Danish midfielder Jeppe Okkels in the 61st minute.

Jacob Ondrejka scored twice between the 63rd and 74th minutes to increase the tally for Elfsborg before Andre Ramer added the final goal six minutes from time.

 

