VIDEO: Watch Mohammed Kudus 10th goal for Ghana against Liberia

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored his 10th international goal for the Black Stars in an international friendly against Liberia on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old midfielder played a crucial role in Ghana's victories during the international break against Central African Republic and Liberia.

Kudus's first goal came in the form of a brilliant free-kick in Ghana's 2-1 win over the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The former Ajax star followed up with another spectacular goal in the match against Liberia in an international friendly on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kudus, who made his debut for Ghana in November 2019, has now scored 10 goals in 26 appearances after his two goals in this international window.

The former Ajax star will be returning to West Ham with much more confidence in search of regular playing time following his €40 million move.

Watch his 10th goal below:

Mohammed Kudus has now reached double figures with his 10th goal for the Ghana national team.