VIDEO: Watch Mohammed Kudus brace as he stars in Ajax's victory in pre-season match

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus shone for Ajax in their pre-season match against Shakhtar Donetsk ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The 22-year-old was involved in all three goals as Ajax secured a 3-0 victory over the Ukrainian side. He scored from the penalty spot in the 18th minute of the game to give his side the lead.

The Dutch side was awarded a penalty after Devyne Rensch was knocked over in the penalty box and the Ghanaian made no mistake from the penalty spot.

He went on to lay on a decent pass to Steven Bergwijn who buried it to double the lead.

Kudus then sealed the victory with a clinical finish, demonstrating his ability to find the back of the net. He pounced on a great forward pass which found its way into the box and finished it off to the far post with his weaker foot leaving the goalkeeper clueless

Watch both goals of Mohammed Kudus below

Kudus Mohammed 🇬🇭 has scored twice and has one assist in 36 minutes in Ajax's preseason friendly. The first goal 👇🏾pic.twitter.com/5sRVxEjD83 — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) July 18, 2023