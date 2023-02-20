VIDEO: Watch Mohammed Kudus' free kick goal dedicated to Christian Atsu

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored a beautiful free kick in Ajax's 4-0 win against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday night in the Eredivise.

The 22-year-old dedicated the goal to fallen Ghana star Christian Atsu who was confirmed dead on Saturday morning.

Atsu had gone missing following the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

The former Newcastle United, Bournemouth forward after 21 days of search was pulled out of the rubble dead.

The world football has paid tribute to the Ghana midfielder with messages and well wishes to Christian Atsu's family.

Kudus scored a similar goal to that of Christian Atsu's last goal as a player against Kasimpasa for Hatayaspor.

Watch the goal below: