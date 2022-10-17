VIDEO: Watch Mohammed Kudus' goal for Ajax in big win against Excelsior

Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to find the back of net when Ajax humbled Excelsior Rotterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

Kudus rounded off the massive victory for Ajax as they recorded a 7-1 thrashing of Excelsior at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

Mexico defender Jorge Sanchez scored the opening goal of the game in the 15th minute.

Steven Berghuis doubled the lead in the 26th minute before Brian Brobbey added another a minute before the halftime break.

Brobbey scored again in the 59th minute when Steven Bergwijn set him up with a short, square pass.

Ajax skipper Dusan Tadic pounced on a rebound to increase the tally before Bergwijn scored his personal goal.

Kudus was brought on in the 74th minute when he replaced Steven Berghuis and got his name on the scoresheet seven minutes later.

Excelsior pulled one back in the dying embers of the match through forward Nikolas Agrafiotis.

The Black Stars playmaker has scored 5 goals in 10 matches in the Eredivisie this season and has also scored 3 times in 4 games in the UEFA Champions League.

Watch video below: