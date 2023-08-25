VIDEO: Watch Mohammed Kudus' hat-trick for Ajax against Ludogorets

Ghanaian sensation Mohammed Kudus showcased his unwavering focus and delivered a remarkable performance that guided Ajax to a resounding 4-1 triumph against Ludogorets in the first leg of the play-off tie of the Europa League on Thursday.

Kudus, who has been the subject of transfer talks with West Ham, illustrated his composure on the field as he etched his name in the spotlight. The Premier League outfit is reportedly on the brink of finalizing a deal with Ajax for the dynamic attacking midfielder's transfer.

In an electrifying showdown on Bulgarian soil, Kudus demonstrated his prowess by securing a stunning hat-trick within 50 minutes of play. The former Nordsjaelland man initiated the scoring in the 16th minute, swiftly adding a second goal just two minutes later.

Following the halftime break, Kudus capitalised on his momentum, securing his third goal only five minutes into the second half. These impeccable finishes have elevated his tally to an impressive four goals and one assist in the nascent season.

Watch video below: