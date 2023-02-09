GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 09 February 2023
VIDEO: Watch Mohammed Kudus' match-winner for Ajax in Dutch Cup victory over FC Twente

Ghana playmaker Mohammed Kudus was on target to send AFC Ajax through to the next round of the KNVB Beker (Dutch Cup) on Thursday night following a win over FC Twente.

The 23-year-old midfielder netted the only goal of the match with Ajax claiming a 1-0 victory in the end at the De Grolsch Veste in Enschede.

Despite dominating the first half of the match, Ajax were held by the home side as they went to the break with a goalless scoreline.

Kudus finally broke the game's duck in the 70th minute after he was assisted by captain Dusan Tadic. The goal was enough for the Dutch giants to sail through to the next stage of the KNVB Beker.

