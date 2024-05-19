GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch Mohammed Kudus score spectacular bicycle kick against Manchester City

Published on: 19 May 2024
Ghana star Mohammed Kudus scored a sensational overhead kick against Manchester City on the final day of the 2023/24 English Premier League as West Ham United fell to Manchester City.

Ahead of the game, Arsenal who were in contention for the title were counting on the Hammers to upset Man City in the crucial encounter.

However, the Citizens understood their task so well as Phil Foden struck twice in the opening 2w0 minutes.

Mohammed Kudus however stole the spotlight as he flicked the ball in the air and followed it with a sensational bicycle kick to pull one back.

Rodri scored the third and final goal for Manchester City who sealed their fourth consecutive Premier League trophy, an unprecedented feat.

For Kudus, it was his eighth goal of the season after 33 games while tallying six assists as well.

Watch the video of Mohammed Kudus' goal here.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

