Published on: 06 March 2023
VIDEO: Watch Mohammed Kudus' tenth Eredivisie goal of the season in Ajax's win over NEC Nijmegen

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus grabbed his 10th goal of the season in Ajax's narrow win against  NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivise round of 24 fixture on Sunday.

The 22-year-old continues with his fine form this season and scored the only goal of the game to help Ajax close in on league leaders Feyernood.

After a goalless first half, Ajax intensified their game and scored in the 52nd minute through the Ghana international.

He made a good run into the area of NEC and connected to a good cross from the left side of the Ajax attack.

With a small deflection, Mohammed Kudus’ effort found the back of the net to lead Ajax to a vital 1-0 win at the end of the contest.

Kudus has now scored 10 goals in 23 appearances for Ajax this season.

Watch video below:

 

