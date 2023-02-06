VIDEO: Watch Mohammed Kudus TOP class assist in Ajax's 5-0 win against Cambuur 

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus registered his first assist of the season with a top class skill as Ajax defeated Cambuur 5-0 in the Eredivise.

Kudus assisted the second goal of the game which was scored by Steven Berghuis in the 36th minute.

Ajax captain Dusan Tadic scored the opening goal of the game in the 16th minute.

Steven Berghuis ran onto the clever lofted pass from Mohammed Kudus and easily beat the keeper with a header into the left side of the goal from close range for the second goal of the game.

Berghuis added a second in the 64th minute before substitute Brian Brobbey came off the bench to score a brace in the second half to secure the win for Ajax.

Mohammed Kudus is having a good season with Ajax and has scored seven goals, one assist in 19 appearances in the Eredivise this season.