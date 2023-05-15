VIDEO: Watch Nathaniel Adjei's stunning volley in Hammarby's win over Djurgarden

Ghana youth defender Nathaniel Adjei scored his maiden goal in the Swedish Allsvenskan as Hammarby IF defeat Djurgarden 4-3 in a frenetic ‘Twin Derby’ on Sunday.

Martí Cifuentes’ men started the match on the front foot, breaking the deadlock through Nahir Besara’s 34th minute spot kick.

Besara turned provider as he found Nathaniel Adjei with a superb ball in the penalty area.

The fast-rising Ghanaian guardsman made no mistake as he volleyed the ball to the far left corner of the goal to restore Hammarby’s two-goal lead before recess.

Hammarby’s lead was however halved just four minutes into the second half after defender Edvin Kurtulus scored an own goal.

But Besara worked his magic again as he found August Mikkelsen on the edge of the box to give the hosts a 3-1 advantage.

Haris Radetinac pulled a goal back for Djurgarden in the 64th minute before Besara grabbed his brace from another penalty twenty-one minutes later.

Djurgarden sent the home fans into a pensive mood after Marcus Danielson cut down the score line to 4-3 in the 88th minute.

Watch video below: