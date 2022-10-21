VIDEO: Watch new Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic's first interview 

Serbian coach Slavko Matic has accepted the difficult responsibility of coaching Hearts of Oak and has promised to bring the club success.

Matic was named the new Hearts of Oak coach on Thursday, succeeding Samuel Boadu, who was fired after winning four trophies in two seasons.

In his first interview, the 46-year-old stated that he has seen some of the team's games this season and that he expects a lot from the players, including hard work, teamwork, working smartly, and respecting one another.

Watch the 4:26 interview below.