VIDEO: Watch newly-signed Al Jazira winger Ernest Asante's goals for FC Nordsjælland

Ghanaian winger Ernest Asante completed a move to United Arab Emirates side Al Jazira ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

The 29-year-old joined the fast-rising Danish outfit FC Nordsjælland from Norwegian side Stabæk and quickly became a mainstay in the club - scoring five goals in 30 games.

The pacey wideman continued his devastating display last term as he finished the campaign with 16 goals in 36 appearances to help the Wild Tigers qualified for the UEFA Europa League playoffs.

On Wednesday, FC Nordsjælland sports director Carsten Jensen confirmed that they have transferred the Ghanaian to UAE-based side Al Jazira ahead of the upcoming.

Watch all the 21 goals scored by the Ghanaian winger for Wild Tigers below: