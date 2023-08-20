VIDEO: Watch Osman Bukari's brilliant goal against Spartak Subotica in Serbian Super Liga

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari put up another great performance for Red Star Belgrade as they defeated Spartak Subotica in the Serbia Super Liga on Sunday.

The Black Stars winger stepped up with a brilliant goal in the 20th minute to put his team in the lead

With his quick feet, Bukari received an excellent pass on the edge of the right-wing from Dragovic and sprinted past his markers to find his way into the box and from close angle smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Red Star Belgrade added two more goals from Mihailo Bogicevic and King Kangwa to ensure a 3-0 win for the Serbian heavyweights who have now won four out of four games in the ongoing campaign.

Bukari on the other hand now has three goals from four matches and sits third on the top scorers chat only behind teammate Jean-Philippe Krasso and Milos Lukovic who have scored four and five goals respectively.

Watch Osman Bukari's goal below